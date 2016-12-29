GOODLAND TWP. — Katherine Wilson, vice president of the Michigan Genealogical Council, is making another visit to the Goodland Township Library. Wilson will discuss how to use Ancestry.com from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. More...
The first person to correctly identify what the photo is of and where it was taken will win a one-month subscription to The County Press. To submit your guess, call 810-452- 2640 and leave a message with your name, phone number and your guess. More...
My name is Nick, and I’m the new guy here at The County Press. I’ve lived in Lapeer for several years now, and if you’ve seen a guy walking a rambunctious Siberian husky around downtown, that was probably me. More...
IMLAY CITY – Venture Globe Engineering Foundation is sponsoring the Imlay City Schools Boys’ Basketball Showcase Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30. There will be 14 schools represented at the Showcase. More...
Fill in the grid so that every row, every column and every 3x3 box contains the digits 1 through 9. You can’t change the digits already provided in the grid. Every puzzle has just one correct solution. More...